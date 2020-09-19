19 Sep 2020 - Burton Village Farmers Market
Come along and support local farmers and award-winning artisan food producers.
Alongside the array of food stalls, Wirral Pomona Society will also be there, so bring your apples from your garden and a container, and you can take home some freshly pressed apple juice.
Saturday 19 September 2020, 9am to 1pm
Gladstone Village Hall
The Village
Burton
Neston
CH64 5TH
All enquiries, email info@gladstonevillagehall.org
FREE Entry and Parking
