19 Sep 2020 - Burton Village Farmers Market

Published: 3rd August 2020 10:59

Come along and support local farmers and award-winning artisan food producers.

Burton Farmers

Alongside the array of food stalls, Wirral Pomona Society will also be there, so bring your apples from your garden and a container, and you can take home some freshly pressed apple juice.

Saturday 19 September 2020, 9am to 1pm

Gladstone Village Hall
The Village
Burton
Neston
CH64 5TH

All enquiries, email info@gladstonevillagehall.org

FREE Entry and Parking

