11 Aug 2020 - Louise Pentland in Conversation With Katie Piper

Author: Sue Porter, Linghams Published: 4th August 2020 11:18

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall are co-hosting an exclusive virtual event that you will not want to miss - Author Louise Pentland talking about her new book, MumLife, and interviewed by Katie Piper, author and TV Presenter.

Synopsis

Louise Pentland has been through a lot. From a traumatic birth with her first daughter, to single motherhood, to finding love again and having a second child, Louise's parenting journey has been full of surprises.

Discussing the realities most working mums face, plus the impact of maternal mental health, Louise is on a mission to make other mums feel less alone, and very much heard. She beautifully reveals her own imperfect but perfect route to motherhood, as well as the loss of her mum so early in her life, how it shaped her and the mother she became.

Reflective, uplifting and with her signature hilarious wit, MumLife will share Louise's ups and downs, reflecting on her route to motherhood and what she has learnt along the way. This is the honest truth, from someone who's been there and experienced it all.

Tickets are £20

REGISTER HERE

The event will take place on Tuesday 11 August 2020 at 7.30pm.

Linghams' Heswall shop is currently open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290

Email: books@linghams.co.uk

