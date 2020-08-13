  • Bookmark this page

13 Aug 2020 - At Home With Jane Fallon

Published: 4th August 2020 11:29

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall are delighted to invite you to a virtual evening with million-selling author Jane Fallon

 Jane Fallon

Jane will be in conversation with Caroline Smailes, talking about her hilarious book Queen Bee, just out in paperback.

Synopsis

Welcome to The Close - a beautiful street of mansions, where gorgeous Stella is the indisputable Queen Bee...

It is here that Laura, seeking peace and privacy after her marriage falls apart, rents a tiny studio. Unfortunately, her arrival upsets suspicious Stella - who fears Laura has designs on her fiancé, Al.

When Laura stumbles on the big secret Al is hiding, suddenly Stella's perfectly controlled world, and Laura's future, are threatened.

Taking a chance on beating Al at his own twisted game, these two former strangers are fast becoming friends.

 

Tickets £15

The first 100 customers to register will receive a signed bookplated copy. All other tickets receive a copy of the book (unsigned). 

REGISTER HERE

The event will take place on Thursday 13 August 2020 at 7.30pm.

Linghams' Heswall shop is currently open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday

MORE 'AT HOME' EVENTS

Linghams Booksellers
248 Telegraph Road
Heswall, Wirral
Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290
Email: books@linghams.co.uk

Linghams

