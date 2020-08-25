25 Aug 2020 - A Virtual Evening with Simon Mayo

Published: 11th August 2020 09:36

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall are delighted to invite you to a virtual evening with Simon Mayo

Radio presenter and author Simon will be talking about his new book 'Knife Edge'

- a gripping thriller that will have you hooked from the first page.

The first 100 people to register will receive a signed book plated copy.

Synopsis

You never know where danger may come from...

6.45am. A sweltering London rush hour. And in the last 27 minutes, seven people have been murdered.

In a series of coordinated attacks, seven men and women across London have been targeted. For journalist Famie Madden, the horror unfolds as she arrives for the morning shift.

The victims have one thing in common: they make up the investigations team at the news agency where Famie works. The question everyone's asking: what were they working on that could prompt such brutal devastation?

As Famie starts to receive mysterious messages, she must find out whether she is being warned of the next attack, or being told that she will be the next victim...

Tickets £17

REGISTER HERE

The event will take place on Tuesday 25 August 2020 at 7.30pm.

Linghams' Heswall shop is currently open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday

MORE 'AT HOME' EVENTS

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290

Email: books@linghams.co.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.