13 Sep 2020 - Pop Up Shop in Burton

Published: 8th September 2020 10:32

A great new community initiative sees the Old Bus Stop in Burton village being utilised as a pop-up shop.

This Sunday, Artisan Baker Victoria's Sandwich will be back by popular demand.

Sunday 13 September from 10am to 1pm.



Some proceeds from the pop-up events will be going towards improvements in the village, including the bus stop itself, so please do show your support.

: If you could lend a hand with some painting and other maintenance work on the bus shelter, please get in touch via the Facebook page here

The Old Bus Stop

The Village

Burton

Neston

CH64 5SJ

