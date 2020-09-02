13 Sep 2020 - Pop Up Shop in Burton
|Published: 8th September 2020 10:32
A great new community initiative sees the Old Bus Stop in Burton village being utilised as a pop-up shop.
This Sunday, Artisan Baker Victoria's Sandwich will be back by popular demand.
Sunday 13 September from 10am to 1pm.
The Old Bus Stop
The Village
Burton
Neston
CH64 5SJ
