23 Aug 2020 - Pop Up Shop in Burton

Published: 12th August 2020 09:48

A great new community initiative sees the Old Bus Stop in Burton village being utilised as a pop-up shop.

The first opening, a trial run to see how things go regarding demand and traffic, will be on

Sunday 23rd August from 10am to 1pm.

For this initial event, John Jones Market Gardener will be selling a range of fruit and vegetables.

Some proceeds from the pop-up events will be going towards improvements in the village, including the bus stop itself, so please do show your support.

The Old Bus Stop

The Village

Burton

Neston

CH64 5SJ

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.