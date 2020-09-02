  • Bookmark this page

25 Oct 2020 - Pop Up Shop in Burton

Published: 19th October 2020 09:47

The Old Bus Stop in Burton village is being utilised as a pop-up shop.

 This Sunday Green Hearts Plant Based kitchen will offer a delicious range of breads, baked goods and deli items. In addition, Sakinha will be selling her delicious Malaysian curry sauces.

Green Hearts

 Sunday, 25 October, 10am to 1pm.

Some proceeds from the pop-up events will be going towards improvements in the village, including the bus stop itself, so please do show your support.
 
Help needed: If you could lend a hand with some painting and other maintenance work on the bus shelter, please get in touch via the Facebook page here.
 

The Old Bus Stop
The Village
Burton
Neston
CH64 5SJ

 

Comments

Zumbaruk
At 08:52 on 2nd September 2020, Zumbaruk commented:
Such a great idea! We loved the cake stall last Sunday and will definitely go next Sunday to buy some fruit and vege.
christine
At 19:44 on 2nd October 2020, christine commented:
Wonderful idea, we loved the farmer's market two weeks ago. Amazing products.
