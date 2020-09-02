25 Oct 2020 - Pop Up Shop in Burton
|Published: 19th October 2020 09:47
The Old Bus Stop in Burton village is being utilised as a pop-up shop.
This Sunday Green Hearts Plant Based kitchen will offer a delicious range of breads, baked goods and deli items. In addition, Sakinha will be selling her delicious Malaysian curry sauces.
Sunday, 25 October, 10am to 1pm.
The Old Bus Stop
The Village
Burton
Neston
CH64 5SJ
Comments
