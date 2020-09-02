25 Oct 2020 - Pop Up Shop in Burton

Published: 19th October 2020 09:47

The Old Bus Stop in Burton village is being utilised as a pop-up shop.

This Sunday Green Hearts Plant Based kitchen will offer a delicious range of breads, baked goods and deli items. In addition, Sakinha will be selling her delicious Malaysian curry sauces.

Sunday, 25 October, 10am to 1pm.



Some proceeds from the pop-up events will be going towards improvements in the village, including the bus stop itself, so please do show your support.

: If you could lend a hand with some painting and other maintenance work on the bus shelter, please get in touch via the Facebook page here

The Old Bus Stop

The Village

Burton

Neston

CH64 5SJ

