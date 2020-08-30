30 Aug 2020 - Pop Up Shop in Burton
|Published: 24th August 2020 10:17
A great new community initiative sees the Old Bus Stop in Burton village being utilised as a pop-up shop.
Pictured above is how the bus stop looked for its first Pop Up event, with John Jones Market Gardener. They'll be back on September 6th.
Meanwhile, this coming weekend, it's the turn of Victoria's Sandwich from Willaston. You'll find freshly baked croissants, bread and lots of other handcrafted goodies.
Sunday 30th August from 10am to 1pm.
The Old Bus Stop
The Village
Burton
Neston
CH64 5SJ
Comments
