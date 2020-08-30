30 Aug 2020 - Pop Up Shop in Burton

Published: 24th August 2020 10:17

A great new community initiative sees the Old Bus Stop in Burton village being utilised as a pop-up shop.

Pictured above is how the bus stop looked for its first Pop Up event, with John Jones Market Gardener. They'll be back on September 6th.

Meanwhile, this coming weekend, it's the turn of Victoria's Sandwich from Willaston. You'll find freshly baked croissants, bread and lots of other handcrafted goodies.

Sunday 30th August from 10am to 1pm.



Some proceeds from the pop-up events will be going towards improvements in the village, including the bus stop itself, so please do show your support.

The Old Bus Stop

The Village

Burton

Neston

CH64 5SJ

