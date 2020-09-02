31 Oct 2020 - Pop Up Shop in Burton
|Published: 27th October 2020 10:39
The Old Bus Stop in Burton village is being utilised as a pop-up shop.
Upcoming Events
Saturday 31st October - Bakery & Deli, village fundraiser
Sunday 1st November - John Jones Greengrocer
Sunday 8th November - Bakery
Saturday 14th November - Japanese Bakery
Sunday 15th November - Green Hearts Plant-based Kitchen
Sunday 22nd November - Seasonal Wreaths by Hollie
Saturday 5th December - The End of the Avenue Craft Stall
Sunday 6th December - Christmas Foods by Mary Walton
Saturday 12th December - Chippy Designs
The Old Bus Stop
The Village
Burton
Neston
CH64 5SJ
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.