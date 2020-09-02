31 Oct 2020 - Pop Up Shop in Burton

Published: 27th October 2020 10:39

The Old Bus Stop in Burton village is being utilised as a pop-up shop.

Upcoming Events



10am to 1pm:

Saturday 31st October - Bakery & Deli, village fundraiser

Sunday 1st November - John Jones Greengrocer

Sunday 8th November - Bakery

Saturday 14th November - Japanese Bakery

Sunday 15th November - Green Hearts Plant-based Kitchen

Sunday 22nd November - Seasonal Wreaths by Hollie

Saturday 5th December - The End of the Avenue Craft Stall

Sunday 6th December - Christmas Foods by Mary Walton

Saturday 12th December - Chippy Designs

Some proceeds from the pop-up events will be going towards improvements in the village, including the bus stop itself, so please do show your support.

Help needed: If you could lend a hand with some painting and other maintenance work on the bus shelter, please get in touch via the Facebook page here

: If you could lend a hand with some painting and other maintenance work on the bus shelter, please get in touch via the Facebook page here

The Old Bus Stop

The Village

Burton

Neston

CH64 5SJ

