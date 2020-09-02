6 Sep 2020 - Pop Up Shop in Burton
|Published: 4th September 2020 17:59
A great new community initiative sees the Old Bus Stop in Burton village being utilised as a pop-up shop.
This week sees the return of John Jones Market Gardener, with an abundance of fruit and veg waiting for you to take home.
Sunday 6 September from 10am to 1pm.
The Old Bus Stop
The Village
Burton
Neston
CH64 5SJ
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.