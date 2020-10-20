20 Oct 2020 - An Evening With Jodi Picoult

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to join them for a virtual evening with bestselling author Jodi Picoult - live from the USA

All customers will receive a SIGNED copy of Jodi's new book 'The Book of Two Ways.' (UK postage included in the ticket only.)

Synopsis

Who would you be, if you hadn't turned out to be the person you are now? Dawn is a death doula, and spends her life helping people make the final transition peacefully. But when the plane she's on plummets, she finds herself thinking not of the perfect life she has, but the life she was forced to abandon fifteen years ago - when she left behind a career in Egyptology, and a man she loved. Against the odds, she survives, and the airline offers her a ticket to wherever she needs to get to - but the answer to that question suddenly seems uncertain.

As the path of her life forks in two very different directions, Dawn must confront questions she's never truly asked: What does a well-lived life look like? What do we leave behind when we go? And do we make our choices, or do our choices make us? Two possible futures. One impossible choice.

The powerful and compelling new novel from international bestseller Jodi Picoult, author of My Sister's Keeper and Small Great Things; a multi-faceted, ambitious story about what makes a good death and what makes a good life.

Tickets £20

REGISTER HERE

The event will take place on Tuesday 20 October 2020 at 7.30pm. Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the event.

Linghams' Heswall shop is from Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290

Email: books@linghams.co.uk

