The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
8 Nov 2020 - An Evening With Jodi Picoult

Author: Sue Porter Published: 21st October 2020 06:55

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to join them for a virtual evening with Sunday Times bestselling author Anton Du Beke

Anton Du Beke

Anton will be talking about his enchanting new novel - A Christmas to Remember.  Ticket price is redeemable against the purchase of the book (postage extra).

Synopsis

London, 1938.

As the threat of war looms ever closer, the Buckingham Hotel's difficulties grow. Still reeling from the events of last year, and with guests decreasing as foreign tensions mount, the staff of the Buckingham will have to struggle to keep up the hotel's glamorous reputation. Life for Nancy Nettleton and the man she loves, demonstration dancer Raymond de Guise, is only about to get harder.

But beneath the glitz of the ballroom lies a thousand secrets . . .

Tickets £10

REGISTER HERE

The event will take place on Sunday 8 November 2020 at 4pm. Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the event.

Linghams' Heswall shop is from Monday to Friday, 10am to 4.30pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm

MORE 'AT HOME' EVENTS

Linghams Booksellers
248 Telegraph Road
Heswall, Wirral
Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290
Email: books@linghams.co.uk

Linghams

4 Indies

