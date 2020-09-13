  • Bookmark this page

13 Sep 2020 - An Evening With Kate Humble

Published: 26th August 2020 10:32

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to join them for a virtual evening with bestselling author, broadcaster and farmer Kate Humble

Kate Humble

Kate will be talking about her new book 'A Year Of Living Simply'.

If there is one thing that most of us aspire to, it is, simply, to be happy. And yet attaining happiness has become, it appears, anything but simple.

Having stuff - The Latest, The Newest, The Best Yet - is all too often peddled as the sure fire route to happiness. So why then, in our consumer-driven world, is depression, stress and anxiety ever more common, affecting every strata of society and every age, even, worryingly, the very young?

Why is it, when we have so much, that many of us still feel we are missing something and the rush of pleasure when we buy something new turns so quickly into a feeling of emptiness, or purposelessness, or guilt? So what is the route to real, deep, long lasting happiness?

Could it be that our lives have just become overly crowded, that we've lost sight of the things - the simple things - that give a sense of achievement, a feeling of joy or excitement? That make us happy. Do we need to take a step back, reprioritise? Do we need to make our lives more simple?

Kate Humble's fresh and frank exploration of a stripped-back approach to life is uplifting, engaging and inspiring - and will help us all find balance and happiness every day.

 

Tickets £23

REGISTER HERE

The event will take place on Sunday 13th September 2020 at 5pm. Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the event.

Linghams' Heswall shop is from Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm

MORE 'AT HOME' EVENTS

Linghams Booksellers
248 Telegraph Road
Heswall, Wirral
Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290
Email: books@linghams.co.uk

Linghams

4 Indies

