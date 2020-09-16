  • Bookmark this page

16 Sep 2020 - Neston Heritage Guided Walk

Published: 15th September 2020 09:16

Although the Heritage Open Days programme has had to be severely curtailed this year due to the pandemic, Neston Civic Society will be hosting a guided walk around Neston.

Neston Town Trail

Taking place on Friday 11 September at 2pm and Wednesday 16 September at 10am, the walk lasts about an hour.

A free copy of the Town Trail booklet will be handed out, and highlights will be shown and described.

Neston has narrow pavements, so only one household at a time can come, to maintain social distance. If more households want to come, the event can be repeated by arrangement.

Booking is required, please contact Janet Griffiths: janet.griffiths.ncs@gmail.com or 0151 336 5478

Meet outside the gates of Neston Parish Church, High Street, Neston, CH64 9TZ. There is disabled access.

More events are advertised by the Wirral History & Heritage Association here

