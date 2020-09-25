  • Bookmark this page

25 Sep 2020 - Old Oaks Farm Macmillan Coffee Morning

Published: 7th September 2020 09:24

Old Oaks Farm on Leighton Road in Neston is the venue for an outdoor Macmillan Coffee Morning.

Macmillan Coffee Morning at Old Oaks Farm

Alongside the regular cart selling all your favourite fruit and veg, there will be some extra stalls, cakes and coffee on sale, helping to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Social distancing is a must and payments can be made by cash or card.

Friday 25 September 2020, 10am to 4pm

Old Oaks Farm
Leighton Road (just before the 'bends')
Neston
CH64 3SW

The fruit and veg cart is open every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 10am to 4pm. 

Comments

