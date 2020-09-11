11 Sep 2020 - Pop Up Art Exhibition in Burton

Published: 8th September 2020 10:26

This Saturday, a local artist will be making use of the Old Bus Stop in Burton to showcase her talent.

Patricia Waller (aka Pat Silverthorn) will display her range of watercolour landscapes and pastel animal portraits Commissions will be taken. You can buy now for that special gift or ready for Christmas.

Saturday 11 September 2020, 11am to 4pm

The Old Bus Stop

The Village

Burton

Neston

CH64 5SJ

