The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
11 Sep 2020 - Pop Up Art Exhibition in Burton

Published: 8th September 2020 10:26

This Saturday, a local artist will be making use of the Old Bus Stop in Burton to showcase her talent.

Patricia Waller (aka Pat Silverthorn) will display her range of watercolour landscapes and pastel animal portraits Commissions will be taken.  You can buy now for that special gift or ready for Christmas.

Patricia Waller - artist

Saturday 11 September 2020, 11am to 4pm

The Old Bus Stop
The Village
Burton
Neston
CH64 5SJ

 

 

