11 Sep 2020 - Pop Up Art Exhibition in Burton
|Published: 8th September 2020 10:26
This Saturday, a local artist will be making use of the Old Bus Stop in Burton to showcase her talent.
Patricia Waller (aka Pat Silverthorn) will display her range of watercolour landscapes and pastel animal portraits Commissions will be taken. You can buy now for that special gift or ready for Christmas.
Saturday 11 September 2020, 11am to 4pm
The Old Bus Stop
The Village
Burton
Neston
CH64 5SJ
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.