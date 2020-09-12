12 Sep 2020 - Neston Litter Pick

Published: 11th September 2020 08:49

Help keep Neston tidy - join a (socially-distanced) litter pick this Saturday to do your bit.

Cllr Louise Gittins and Justin Madders MP will be leading the tidy-up on Saturday 12 September. Starting from 10.30am at Sytchcroft Park, carrying on up to Frobisher Road, Drake Road and Hawkins Road, until about 12noon.

Some litter picker tools will be available, but if you could bring your own gloves and bags, that would be appreciated.

