26 Sep 2020 - Neston Litter Pick

Published: 23rd September 2020 13:01

Help keep Neston tidy - join a (socially-distanced) litter pick this Saturday to do your bit.

Janet Griffiths and Neston Civic Society are leading on this one. Please let Janet know (by email) if you can come, so she can bring enough bags and litter pickers, and do wear gloves. Janet will also advise if people may need to stagger their participation times in order to ensure the 'rule of 6' is adhere to.

Meet at Windle Court, Clayhill Park, CH64 3UH (on the left as you enter Clayhill, before the bend).

Saturday 26 September 2020, 10am

