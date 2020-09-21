  • Bookmark this page

21 Sep 2020 - An Evening With Michael Morpurgo

Published: 11th September 2020 10:58

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to join them for a live stream event with best selling author Michael Morpurgo

Michael Morpurgo

Michael Morpurgo will be talking about his new book 'Boy Giant - Son of Gulliver'.

This is a stunning new story of hope, humanity and high-seas adventure for children and adults everywhere from Sir Michael Morpurgo, the nation's favourite storyteller and multi-million copy bestselling author of WAR HORSE.
The first 50 people to buy tickets will receive a signed and dedicated copy of the book - this is a one-off exclusive chance to have your copy of 'Boy Giant' hand signed.

Signed Independent Bookshop Exclusive editions for the first 200 registrants delivered to your door.

Tickets £12.99
 

REGISTER HERE

The event will take place on Monday 21 September 2020 at 6pm. Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the event.

Linghams' Heswall shop is from Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm

MORE 'AT HOME' EVENTS

Linghams Booksellers
248 Telegraph Road
Heswall, Wirral
Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290
Email: books@linghams.co.uk

Linghams

4 Indies

