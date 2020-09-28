28 Sep 2020 - An Evening With Wendy Holden

Published: 11th September 2020 11:10

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to join them for a live stream event with best selling author Wendy Holden

Wendy will be talking about her new book, The Governess.



Synopsis

In 1933 a progressive young teacher, Marion Crawford, becomes governess to little Princess Elizabeth and her sister Margaret. Inside the castles and palaces she finds a family frozen in time. Determined to give her pupils a fun and normal childhood, she takes the princesses on tubes and buses, swimming at public baths and Christmas shopping at Woolworth's.

During her seventeen years at the heart of the royal family, ‘Crawfie' occupies a ringside seat at some of the most seismic events of the twentieth century. The drama of the Abdication, the glamour of the Coronation, the trauma of World War Two. When Elizabeth first sets eyes on Philip, Crawfie is there.

But such devotion demands sacrifice, a personal life put on permanent hold. And Crawfie's dedication counts for nothing once she publishes The Little Princesses, a loving, harmless account of life as a royal governess. It earns Marion the Windsors' lasting fury . . .

Her story, glamorous, dramatic and tragic by turns, shines a captivating light into the world's most famous family as never before or since. It is also the story of the building of a Queen. Basing her fiction on Marion Crawford's own accounts, plus a wide range of historical sources and her own imagination, Wendy Holden weaves a majestic tale of love, sacrifice and allegiance.

Tickets from £8.00 (plus booking fee)



REGISTER HERE

The event will take place on Monday 28 September 2020 at 7.30pm. Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the event.

Linghams' Heswall shop is from Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm

MORE 'AT HOME' EVENTS

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290

Email: books@linghams.co.uk

