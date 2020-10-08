  • Bookmark this page

8 Oct 2020 - An Evening With Shirley Ballas

Published: 11th September 2020 11:19

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to join them for a live stream event with Strictly's Shirley Ballas

 Shirley Ballas

Leave it all on the floor...

In Behind the Sequins, Queen of Latin and Head Judge on Strictly Come Dancing, Shirley Ballas, leads us through her dramatic and determined life, from growing up on a rough estate on the Wirral and leaving home at 14 years old, to conquering the high-octane world of Ballroom and coping with betrayal, bullying, two broken marriages and a personal tragedy that left Shirley and her family devastated.

Shirley Ballas has enjoyed a spectacular dance career spanning more than 40 years - she has Cha-Cha'd her way across the world's dance floors to become a multi-award-winning Latin and Ballroom champion, and one of the most renowned dancers in the world. In 1996, Shirley retired from competitive dancing to become a highly acclaimed coach and teacher.

Speaking from the heart, Shirley leaves her dancing shoes at the door to tell you the story of a fiery, strong-willed grafter, who danced through everything life threw at her and was never afraid to leave it all on the floor.

Tickets from £10.00 (plus booking fee)
 

REGISTER HERE

The event will take place on Thursday 8 October 2020 at 7.30pm. Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the event.

Linghams' Heswall shop is from Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm

MORE 'AT HOME' EVENTS

Linghams Booksellers
248 Telegraph Road
Heswall, Wirral
Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290
Email: books@linghams.co.uk

Linghams

4 Indies

