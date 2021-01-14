  • Bookmark this page

14 Jan 2021 - Open Day at Wirral Met College

Published: 23rd November 2020 10:26

Wirral Met is hosting a Virtual Open Day, register your place to find out more about their wide range of courses.

The Virtual Open Day is open for anyone looking to take their next steps, including:

Register your place to explore...

  • How to apply online
  • Videos
  • Virtual tours of our campuses
  • Live chat with Student Advisers
  • Student life at Wirral Met
  • Additional learning support
  • Financial support (including information on bursaries and loans)
  • Transport

Thursday 14th January 2020, 4.30pm to 7pm


To find out more and to register, visit the Wirral Met website here.

Wirral Met College

 

