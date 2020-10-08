8 Oct 2020 - Virtual Open Day at Wirral Met College
|Published: 17th September 2020 10:28
On Thursday 8th October, Wirral Met College invites you to its Virtual Open Day to find out more about courses starting in September 2021
There will be:
- Live presentations
- Videos
- Virtual campus tours
Question and answer sessions
Attendees will have the opportunity to explore full-time and part-time study programmes, as well as apprenticeship and traineeship opportunities across a wide range of subject areas.
Further Education Sessions
For school leavers aged 16-18 or adults aged 19+ looking to apply on to a full or part-time course or apprenticeship from entry level to level 3.
- 4.30pm to 5.30pm
- 5.30pm to 6.30pm
Higher Education Session
For those looking to apply on to a full or part-time university level course or employees looking to continue their professional development (CPD).
- 6pm to 7pm
To find out more and to register, visit the Wirral Met website here.
