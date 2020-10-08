  • Bookmark this page

8 Oct 2020 - Virtual Open Day at Wirral Met College

Published: 17th September 2020 10:28

On Thursday 8th October, Wirral Met College invites you to its Virtual Open Day to find out more about courses starting in September 2021

There will be:

  •  Live presentations
  • Videos
  • Virtual campus tours

  • Question and answer sessions

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore full-time and part-time study programmes, as well as apprenticeship and traineeship opportunities across a wide range of subject areas.

Further Education Sessions

For school leavers aged 16-18 or adults aged 19+ looking to apply on to a full or part-time course or apprenticeship from entry level to level 3.

  • 4.30pm to 5.30pm
  • 5.30pm to 6.30pm
Higher Education Session

For those looking to apply on to a full or part-time university level course or employees looking to continue their professional development (CPD).

  •  6pm to 7pm
To find out more and to register, visit the Wirral Met website here.

Wirral Met College

 

