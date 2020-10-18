  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""
J.Allister Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."

Testimonials

"I thoroughly enjoy reading your wonderful newsletter every week and I always find lovely things to do with my family as a result."
- Hayley P
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

18 Oct 2020 - Take Away Cafe at Hadlow Road Station

Author: Friends of Hadlow Road Station Published: 29th September 2020 17:24

The Friends of Hadlow Road Station will be running their Take Away Pop Up Café again on Sunday 18 October.

This follows a successful pilot take-away service on Sunday 27th September. Weather permitting, volunteers will be offering the ordering and take-away service on the platform.

Take-away service at Hadlow Road StationHappy customers brought their own chairs to the pilot Take-away Cafe at Hadlow Road Station in September.

A restricted menu will once again be offered  - bacon batches, tea, coffee, lemon drizzle cake and cold drinks. There will be no toasted tea cakes, hot chocolate or decaffeinated coffee. FHRS will once again only be catering for a limited number of bacon baps on a 1st come basis with a 10.30am opening as usual.

Bacon batch and lemon drizzle cake will be served in a paper bag, whilst tea and coffee will be served in paper cups for customers to take away.

The attempt to get customers to use the right recycling bins provided on the station platform on Sunday 27th September did not work which resulted in contaminated waste. The Covid-19 transmission risk means no subsequent handling of waste can be undertaken by FHRS volunteers. As a result, only a general rubbish bin will be provided at the next take away pop-up café.

All customers must use the hand gel provided by FHRS at the ordering table before any customer order will be accepted, to minimise Covid-19 transmission. We will be using a few additional cones on Sunday 18th October to mark social distancing for customers waiting for the bacon batch. Queueing is inevitable given the number of customers we regularly have and the time it takes to cook the bacon to order even on our large griddle. However, it is the responsibility of station visitors to maintain social distancing.

We look forward to welcoming you back to our next take away pop-up café at Hadlow Road Station.

Jenny, Lyn, Carole and Chris (FHRS catering team)


Sunday 18 October 2020
10.30am - 1pm

Hadlow Road Station
Willaston
CH64 2UQ

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies