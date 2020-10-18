18 Oct 2020 - Take Away Cafe at Hadlow Road Station

Author: Friends of Hadlow Road Station Published: 29th September 2020 17:24

The Friends of Hadlow Road Station will be running their Take Away Pop Up Café again on Sunday 18 October.

This follows a successful pilot take-away service on Sunday 27th September. Weather permitting, volunteers will be offering the ordering and take-away service on the platform.

Happy customers brought their own chairs to the pilot Take-away Cafe at Hadlow Road Station in September.

A restricted menu will once again be offered - bacon batches, tea, coffee, lemon drizzle cake and cold drinks. There will be no toasted tea cakes, hot chocolate or decaffeinated coffee. FHRS will once again only be catering for a limited number of bacon baps on a 1st come basis with a 10.30am opening as usual.

Bacon batch and lemon drizzle cake will be served in a paper bag, whilst tea and coffee will be served in paper cups for customers to take away.

The attempt to get customers to use the right recycling bins provided on the station platform on Sunday 27th September did not work which resulted in contaminated waste. The Covid-19 transmission risk means no subsequent handling of waste can be undertaken by FHRS volunteers. As a result, only a general rubbish bin will be provided at the next take away pop-up café.

All customers must use the hand gel provided by FHRS at the ordering table before any customer order will be accepted, to minimise Covid-19 transmission. We will be using a few additional cones on Sunday 18th October to mark social distancing for customers waiting for the bacon batch. Queueing is inevitable given the number of customers we regularly have and the time it takes to cook the bacon to order even on our large griddle. However, it is the responsibility of station visitors to maintain social distancing.

We look forward to welcoming you back to our next take away pop-up café at Hadlow Road Station.

Jenny, Lyn, Carole and Chris (FHRS catering team)

Sunday 18 October 2020

10.30am - 1pm

Hadlow Road Station

Willaston

CH64 2UQ

