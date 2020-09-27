27 Sep 2020 - Take Away Cafe at Hadlow Road Station

Published: 17th September 2020 10:47

The Friends of Hadlow Road Station will be running their Pop Up Café as a limited take-away service on Sunday 27 September.



Volunteers at the pre-Covid Hadlow Road Station pop-up Café

Provided the weather is fine, ordering and service provision will be made at tables on the platform. If the weather is inclement, the event will be deferred to the following Sunday, 4 October.

The limited menu will consist of: Bacon Batches, Tea, Coffee, Lemon Drizzle Cake and Cold Drinks, Disposable paper cups and bags will be used and recycling bins provided.

Bacon batches will be on a first come, first served basis, from 10.30am, so be early!

Hand gel will be available and customers are required to make use of it before ordering.

A noticed issued by the Friends group states: "Whilst considerable thought and preparation has gone into planning this FHRS take away pop up café, it is a pilot exercise. Customers are therefore requested to be mindful that this pilot may not be perfect, but it is the best FHRS can achieve that significantly reduces Covid-19 risks to customers and volunteers, whilst providing a basic service.

"We look forward to welcoming you back to our pop-up station café at Hadlow Road."

Sunday 27 September 2020

10.30am - 1pm

Hadlow Road Station

Willaston

CH64 2UQ

