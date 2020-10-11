  • Bookmark this page

9 - 11 Oct 2020 - Craft & Gift Fair at Gordale

Published: 21st September 2020 12:20

Creative Crafts Association is hosting a Craft and Gift Fair at Gordale Garden and Home Centre in Burton, Neston.

Craft & Gift Fair at Gordale

Taking place over three days, in a large marquee, there will be a wide selection of quality crafts and stunning software from around the world such as:

Jewellery, candles, soaps, crystal pictures, cushions & textiles, pictures, painted glass & fused glass, wood crafts, handbags & accessories, fairly traded crafts, soft toys, ladies clothing, speciality cheese, liqueurs, metal work, cross stitch, animal artwork, craft & sewing kits... plus lots more will be added!

Friday 9th October -9.30am to 5pm

Saturday 10th October - 9.30am to 5pm

Sunday 11th October - 11am to 4.30pm

Gordale Garden and Home
Chester High Road
Burton
Neston
CH64 8TF


 

