17-31 Oct 2020 - Follow the Spooky Pumpkin Trail at Gordale

Published: 28th September 2020 17:40

Put on your spooky costume and join in the fun at Gordale in Neston this Halloween!

Find the hidden pumpkins around the store to discover the secret code word, then make your way to the Pumpkin Patch, where you can pick your own pumpkin to take home.

Gordale are looking forward to seeing your fangtastic fancy dress costumes, so don't forget to post your photos on Facebook with #gordale, as they'll be picking a 'spookiest costume' winner each week.

£2.50 per child, price includes trail and pumpkin. Tickets can be purchased on the day from the Customer Information Desk.

Saturday 17th - Saturday 31st October 2020, 11am to 5pm each day

Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Chester High Road

Burton

Neston

CH64 8TF

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.