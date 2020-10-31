  • Bookmark this page

17-31 Oct 2020 - Follow the Spooky Pumpkin Trail at Gordale

Published: 28th September 2020 17:40

Put on your spooky costume and join in the fun at Gordale in Neston this Halloween!

Gordale - Pumpkin Trail

Find the hidden pumpkins around the store to discover the secret code word, then make your way to the Pumpkin Patch, where you can pick your own pumpkin to take home.

Gordale are looking forward to seeing your fangtastic fancy dress costumes, so don't forget to post your photos on Facebook with #gordale, as they'll be picking a 'spookiest costume' winner each week.

£2.50 per child, price includes trail and pumpkin. Tickets can be purchased on the day from the Customer Information Desk.

Saturday 17th - Saturday 31st October 2020, 11am to 5pm each day

Gordale Garden and Home Centre
Chester High Road
Burton
Neston
CH64 8TF

Comments

