The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
7 Oct 2020 - An Evening With Ian Rankin

Published: 29th September 2020 10:05

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to join them for a live stream event with best selling Ian Rankin, talking about his book 'A Song For the Dark Times'

Ian Rankin

A virtual event with the amazing Ian Rankin and interviewed by our great friend Mark Billingham.

Synopsis

'He's gone...'

When his daughter Samantha calls in the dead of night, John Rebus knows it's not good news. Her husband has been missing for two days.

Rebus fears the worst - and knows from his lifetime in the police that his daughter will be the prime suspect.

He wasn't the best father - the job always came first - but now his daughter needs him more than ever. But is he going as a father or a detective?

As he leaves at dawn to drive to the windswept coast - and a small town with big secrets - he wonders whether this might be the first time in his life where the truth is the one thing he doesn't want to find...

Tickets from £10.00 (plus booking fee)
 

REGISTER HERE

The event will take place on Wednesday 7 October 2020 at 7.30pm. Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the event.

Linghams' Heswall shop is from Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm

MORE 'AT HOME' EVENTS

Linghams Booksellers
248 Telegraph Road
Heswall, Wirral
Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290
Email: books@linghams.co.uk

Linghams

4 Indies

