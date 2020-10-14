  • Bookmark this page

14 Oct 2020 - An Evening With Craig Revel Horwood

Published: 29th September 2020 10:18

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to join them for a live stream event with Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood

Craig Revel Horwood

Craig will be talking about his new book 'Dances and Dreams on Diamond Street. The first 100 people to book will receive a signed copy.

Synopsis

An offbeat, funny and heartwarming romantic novel from the fabulous King of Strictly, Craig Revel Horwood. Set against the colourful boho backdrop of London's Camden in the 1990s, Craig Revel Horwood's first novel, Dances and Dreams on Diamond Street, tells the story of an unlikely family of friends who each rent a room in a ramshackle six-bedroom, four-storey townhouse.

Like any family, the residents of Diamond Street sometimes fights and often act up but when the chips are down, they're there for each other in an instant - usually brandishing a cheap bottle of booze, and the offer of an impromptu kitchen disco. Presided over by the wise-cracking but warm-hearted patriarch of the family, Danny Hall, a professional dancer turned choreographer, the novel follows a year in the life of the inhabitants of Diamond Street, rough diamonds one and all, as they try to achieve their dreams - with unexpected, heart-warming and sometimes hilarious results.

Tickets from £10.00 (plus booking fee)
 

REGISTER HERE

The event will take place on Wednesday 14 October 2020 at 3.30pm. Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the event.

Linghams' Heswall shop is from Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm

MORE 'AT HOME' EVENTS

Linghams Booksellers
248 Telegraph Road
Heswall, Wirral
Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290
Email: books@linghams.co.uk

Linghams

4 Indies

