29 Oct 2020 - An Evening with Jason Fox

Published: 8th October 2020 11:26

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to join them for a live stream event with former SAS Jason Fox in conversation with Graham Smart

UK event tickets include a copy of the book . First 100 to register get a signed copy.

Learn how to manage stress, harness fear, and develop the mindset required to thrive under pressure in the powerful and inspiring new book from Jason Fox.

We all face conflict in our daily lives. Some encounters threaten to crush us mentally, others cause anxiety and self-doubt, or damage our confidence. Whether serving in the Special Forces, rowing oceans or investigating some of the world's most notorious drug cartels, Jason Fox has experienced more than his fair share of these emotional and psychological battles.

Drawing on the practices of the British military and the techniques he has developed during his career, Jason Fox shows how anyone can build the strength of mind and the resilience of an elite soldier.

In Life Under Fire, Fox shares the tools he has used to overcome the extreme and hostile environments that have tested his resolve, and shows how you, too, can employ them to build the grit and inner strength needed to conquer whatever challenges life puts in front of you.

Tickets from £23.00 (plus booking fee)



REGISTER HERE

The event will take place on Thursday 29 October 2020 at 7.30pm. Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the event.

Linghams' Heswall shop is from Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290

Email: books@linghams.co.uk

