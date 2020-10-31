  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
17-31 Oct 2020 - Burton and Puddington Pumpkin Festival

Published: 9th October 2020 13:01

Over the last couple of years, the Burton and Puddington annual Pumpkin Festival has been very much enjoyed locally, by residents and visitors alike.

Burton & Puddington Pumpkin FestivalPhoto by Bernard Rose

The event creates excitement and a wonderful sense of community and togetherness - something we all need now more than ever.

Residents are being asked to start installing their pumpkin displays from 17 October onwards - it doesn't matter how simple or complex, small or large, every single one will add to the fun.

Visitors can wander the villages admiring the displays, but are reminded to keep a respectful, COVID-secure, distance from people outside your own households.

On Sunday 25th and Saturday 31st October from 11am to 3pm, Pumpkin Teas will be hosted at Gladstone Village Hall (Covid rules permitting, and all guidelines followed). Visitors will be given a guide to the Pumpkin Trail to follow.

Any changes to all the above will be notifed either here on AboutMyArea, or via the Gladstone Village Hall Facebook page or website, or on the village noticeboards.

Happy Halloween!


 

