14 Jan 2021 - At Home With Rangan Chatterjee

At Home with 4 Indies is thrilled to bring you Dr Rangan Chatterjee live.

This is not a diet book. This is a whole new way of looking at what, why and how we eat and helps you design your own plan to build a better, healthier relationship with food - Fearne Cotton

It is a beautiful book and has so much in it to help us feel good and prioritise our happiness and health - Dr Gemma Newman

I'm lucky to have had a preview and it's a great book with practical simple tips for everyone! - Tim Spector

Rangan is a wonderful thought leader and someone that is always on the cutting edge of practical lifestyle medicine. This book is extremely practical, insightful and easy-to-follow. He's a wonderful man! - The Happy Pears

Dr Rangan Chatterjee is regarded as one of the most influential doctors in the UK. A practising GP for the last two decades, Dr Chatterjee wants to inspire people to transform their health and happiness through making small sustainable changes to their lifestyles. Leading the charge on how healthcare and medicine is understood in the UK, Dr Chatterjee has co-created and teaches the widely acclaimed 'Prescribing Lifestyle Medicine' course with the Royal College of GPs, that has now been delivered to thousands of doctors and healthcare professionals.

Dr Chatterjee hosts Europe's biggest health podcast, Feel Better, Live More which is one of Apple's most downloaded podcasts. He is the author of 3 Sunday Times bestsellers and regularly appears on BBC television, national radio and has been featured in numerous international publications including The New York Times , Forbes, The Guardian, The Times, Grazia, Vogue, The Daily Telegraph and The Daily Mail and his TED talk, How To Make Disease Disappear, has been viewed almost 3 million times.

There are 50 dedicated copies of Rangan's book 'Feel Great, Lose Weight' and the rest will all be a bookplated signed copy included in the price. Postage covered for UK only. ROI and overseas will need to pay extra postage.

Venue:

The event will take place on Thursday 14 January at76.30pm. Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the event.

Linghams' Heswall shop is usually open from Monday to Friday, 10am to 4.30pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm. During lockdowns, you can still shop by phone or email: call 0151 342 7290, or email books@linghams.co.uk

