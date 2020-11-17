17 Nov 2020 - An Evening with Jamie Carragher

Published: 28th October 2020 10:04

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to join them for a virtual evening with Jamie Carragher, in conversation with Geoff Shreeves.

In his book The Greatest Games, Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher explores the games that have shaped his love of football - as a player, as a pundit and as a lifelong fan.

Offering unique insights into his own playing career, forensic analysis of the game, and the trademark humour and honesty for which he is known.

Inspired by his number one podcast, and told with his trademark wit, humour, intelligence and passion, The Greatest Games sees Carra speak to teammates, rivals, managers and some of the biggest names in the game. With their help, Jamie celebrates the sport and shines a fresh light on a selection of the beautiful game's greatest matches - title deciders, cup finals, against all odds comebacks, underdog tales, old school classics, tactical masterclasses and end to end thrillers.





Tickets £23, first 100 to register will receive a signed copy of the book.

REGISTER HERE

The event will take place on Tuesday 17 November 2020 at 7.30pm. Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the event.

Linghams' Heswall shop is from Monday to Friday, 10am to 4.30pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm

MORE 'AT HOME' EVENTS

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290

Email: books@linghams.co.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.