30 Nov 2020 - A Night in With Stehen Fry

Published: 18th November 2020 09:11

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to join them for a virtual evening with Stephen Fry

 

Stephen Fry

 

Join Stephen Fry - multi-award winning comedian, actor, presenter, writer, and masterful storyteller - for a captivating evening in, as he at last tells the passionate and powerful story of Troy.

Curl up on your sofa as Stephen brings to life the legendary kidnapping of the beautiful Helen, for whom the Greeks launched a thousand ships and lay siege for ten bloody years; king of the gods Zeus, who triggered war when he asked Trojan prince Paris to judge the fairest goddess of all; and the terrible, brutal war with casualties on all sides.

Stephen Fry celebrates the launch of his new book Troy, following his bestsellers Mythos and Heroes, by sharing the heroism and hatred, revenge and regret, and desire and despair - and showing how these human passions still speak to us today.

Don't miss this one-off opportunity to join one of Britain's best-loved authors as he invites us to join him at the fireside to hear the greatest story ever told.

Tickets from £10

BOOK HERE

The event will take place on Monday 30 November 2020 at 6.30pm. Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the event.

Linghams' Heswall shop is usually open from Monday to Friday, 10am to 4.30pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm. During lockdown, you can still shop by phone or email: call 0151 342 7290, or email books@linghams.co.uk

MORE 'AT HOME' EVENTS

Linghams Booksellers
248 Telegraph Road
Heswall, Wirral
Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290
Email: books@linghams.co.uk

Linghams

4 Indies

