18 Nov 2020 - An Evening with Andrew Cotter

Published: 11th November 2020 10:38

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to join them for a virtual evening with David Cotter, talking about his book 'Olive, Mabel and Me'

Dog lovers everywhere you will LOVE this event.

When Andrew Cotter turned his brilliant sporting commentaries from the Masters, the Open, Wimbledon and the Six Nations to the lockdown contests between his two Labradors, Olive and Mabel, the result was an internet sensation. The series of videos - including Game of Bones - has been viewed well over 50 million times on social media, and the videos have resonated with dog owners and sports fans everywhere.

In Olive, Mabel and Me, Andrew gives us a commentary of a different kind as he tells the heart-warming story of life with his two famous Labradors, Olive and Mabel. This is the full story of their rise to internet stardom and how walking and climbing in the mountains helps them all find peace, joy and happiness away from the hectic world of the media.

Above all, however, this is a book about the love we have for our dogs and the companionship and joy we can find from sharing our lives with our fabulous canine friends, as Andrew has done with dogs throughout his life.

Beautifully written, touching and laugh out loud funny, Olive, Mabel and Me is a treat for dog lovers everywhere.

Tickets £23, includes a copy of the book and UK postage. First 50 to register will receive a signed copy.

REGISTER HERE

The event will take place on Wednesday 18 November 2020 at 7.30pm. Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the event.

Linghams' Heswall shop is usually from Monday to Friday, 10am to 4.30pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm. During lockdown, you can still shop by phone or email: call 0151 342 7290, or email books@linghams.co.uk

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290

Email: books@linghams.co.uk

