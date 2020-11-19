19 Nov 2020 - An Evening with David Baddiel

Published: 28th October 2020 11:14

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to join them for a virtual evening with David Baddiel, talking about his new book, Future Friend

From million-copy bestselling author David Baddiel comes a laugh-out-loud and inspiring new adventure for all readers of 8 and up that is ahead of its time - 1,001 years ahead, to be precise...



Synopsis





The year is 3020.

Pip@256X#YY.3_7 is lonely and bored: she goes to virtual school on her G-Glasses, she only has a talking cat and parrot to hang out with, and she can't even leave her LivingSpace due to the extreme heat and floods outside.

Until the day that Pip explores a glowing ring in a lab and finds herself in a warehouse, in 2019. Where she meets boy-inventor Rahul - who is also lonely and bored.

Together, Rahul and Pip are no longer lonely. But they have a whole load of new problems, including hiding talking animals from Rahul's parents, and finding a way back to the future.

Plus - just maybe - saving the world...

Future Friend is a terrifically entertaining time-slip adventure that combines action, laugh-out-loud humour and the importance of friendship, in a story that asks the question - what would happen if your best friend came from the future?

Tickets £16, includes a copy of the book and UK postage.

REGISTER HERE

The event will take place on Thursday 19 November 2020 at 6pm. Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the event.

Linghams' Heswall shop is from Monday to Friday, 10am to 4.30pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm

MORE 'AT HOME' EVENTS

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290

Email: books@linghams.co.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.