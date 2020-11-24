  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
24 Nov 2020 - Neston Air Cadets Virtual Recruitment Evening

Author: CWO Ben Turnbull Published: 2nd November 2020 15:05

Be part of the next generation - 2375 (Neston) Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets

Neston Air Cadets

Bored of doing nothing? Want to get outside? Want to improve your CV and meet new friends along the way? If the answer is yes, then the RAF Air Cadets is for you.

The RAF Air Cadets is the UK's premier uniformed youth organisation for young people aged 12-20 and offers a wide range of activities such as adventure training, flying, shooting, Drill and ceremonial training, BTECs and so much more!

2375 (Neston) Squadron is holding a virtual recruitment night for young people and their parents or guardians to find out more about the RAF Air Cadets and how it can benefit you.

If you are interested, you can join us virtually on Tuesday 24th November 2020 at 19:30 and see what we are all about. If you would like to attend please email info@2375aircadets.org and we will be in contact.

For more information. Please visit our website and social media accounts.

Website: www.2375aircadets.org
Facebook: 2375 Neston Sqn RAFAC
Twitter: @2375RAFAC
Instagram: @2375ATC

 

 

