26 Nov 2020 - An Evening With Melissa Reddy & The Anfield Wrap

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to join them for a virtual evening with Melissa Reddy, interviewed by The Anfield Wrap

Melissa will be talking about her new book. Believe Us. There will also be a message from a very important guest !

'Our incredible story under a supreme manager shared in all its glory.' Jordan Henderson

Believe Us is the definitive account of Jurgen Klopp's astonishing revival of Liverpool Football Club.

Liverpool Football Club's stunning 2020 Premier League title victory deserves a place in the official record of great sporting achievements. The Reds became the first team in British history to hold the European Cup, Super Cup, World Club Cup and domestic league title simultaneously in a masterclass of free-scoring, full throttle footballing prowess.

Journalist Melissa Reddy reveals the inside story of Jurgen Klopp's astonishing revival of Liverpool, culminating in the club's first domestic league trophy in thirty years. Featuring incisive and insightful reporting, and the thoughts of players, management and club hierarchy, Believe Us paints a vivid picture of this titanic sporting success. Reddy's unparalleled access to the club brings interviews with everyone from fans and key backroom staff to players including talismanic captain Jordan Henderson, and of course Klopp himself.

Tickets £20, includes a copy of the book and UK postage. First 100 to register will receive a signed copy. ROI and Overseas purchases will require postage to be paid.

The event will take place on Thursday 26 November 2020 at 7.30pm. Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the event.

Linghams' Heswall shop is usually from Monday to Friday, 10am to 4.30pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm. During lockdown, you can still shop by phone or email: call 0151 342 7290, or email books@linghams.co.uk

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290

Email: books@linghams.co.uk

