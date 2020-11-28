  • Bookmark this page

28 Nov 2020 - Neston Christmas Lights Switch-On

Published: 23rd November 2020 09:36

Christmas wouldn't be Christmas without the Neston lights switch-on.

Whilst we're not allowed to gather around the tree this year, due to Covid guidelines, the wonders of modern technology mean that you can still see it happening.

The Christmas in Neston team will be beaming the event live into your living room - well, sort of. You can watch it all unfold on the website here.

In attendance will be the Mayor of Neston, Reverend Alan Dawson and the President of Neston Rotary Club, who will all be saying a few words before the all important countdown.

If you would like to join in the fun and watch the lights spring to life as it happens, tune in for 6.30pm on Saturday 28th November, here.


 

 

 

 

 

