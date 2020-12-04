4 Dec 2020 - Neston Parish Church Gift Day

Author: Terry Abel Published: 30th November 2020 07:53

As the annual Christmas Fair at the Parish Church of St Mary and St Helen cannot take place this year, instead there will be a Gift Day, as Church Warden Terry Abel explains.

On Friday 4 December, the church will be open from 9am to 9pm. We are inviting parishioners and residents to drop in for meditation, prayer, or just enjoy the tranquillity of our church, and come to understand the meaning of what our church stands for.

You may wish to donate a gift of money to help meet the financial costs of maintaining and promoting God's work in our area in this most extraordinary year.

There will be Morning Prayer at 9am, Midday Prayers at Noon, Evening Prayers at 5pm (linked on Zoom), and Compline at 9pm. You will all be welcome anytime during the day.

Neston Parochial Church Council

Neston Parish Church of St Mary and St Helen

High Street

Neston

CH64 9TZ

