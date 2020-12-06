5 & 6 Dec 2020 - Santa at Ness Gardens

Even though the traditional grotto can't be set up at Ness Gardens this year, a certain jolly friend is expected to make an appearance - albeit at a safe distance!



Visit Ness Gardens for some festive cheer and keep your eyes peeled for a familiar friend in red. Don't forget to leave your Christmas lists in the North Pole post box too.

Please be aware that social distancing will still be in operation so visitors are respectfully asked to give space to everyone in the gardens, including our jolly friend.

Pop along between 11am and 2pm on the following dates;

Saturday 5th December

Sunday 6th December

Saturday 12th December

Sunday 13th December

Ness Gardens

Neston Road

Ness

CH64 4AY

See also: Santa's Christmas Pudding Trail at Ness Gardens

