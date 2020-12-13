12 & 13 Dec 2020 - Santa at Ness Gardens
|Published: 11th December 2020 14:18
Even though the traditional grotto can't be set up at Ness Gardens this year, a certain jolly friend is expected to make an appearance - albeit at a safe distance!
Pop along between 11am and 2pm
Sunday 13th December
Ness Gardens
Neston Road
Ness
CH64 4AY
See also: Santa's Christmas Pudding Trail at Ness Gardens
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.