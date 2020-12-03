Christmas Church Services in the CH64 Area 2020

Published: 3rd December 2020 10:34

These are the Church Services due to take place locally this Christmas.

It is not an exhaustive list, as some churches have not yet provided information. However, as some of the services below require booking in advance, we have published the list of those we know about so far.

Please note that all services are subject to change, should Government guidelines alter. Specific details regarding attendance at each church are listed below.

St Mary & St Helen Parish Church

A phone-in booking system is in place, which you must use prior to attending a service. Please book in plenty of time. When booking, please quote the Service you wish to attend and the number of people - e.g. 1 if it is for just yourself, or between 1-4 in a household bubble. This will allow for safe seating.

Face coverings are mandatory and safe distancing will be observed. Unfortunately there will be no singing by the congregation. Some services will also be streamed to allow you to take part from home.

Streamed services can be viewed on YouTube here.

Sunday 13th, 4pm - Christingle Service

Booking : John Proud 0151 336 5175

Thursday 17th, 7.30pm - Blue Christmas Service

Booking/Streaming : Carol Stott 0151 336 1312

Sunday 20th, 6.30pm - Carols and Readings

Booking/Streaming : Terry Abel 0151 336 4492

Thursday 24th, 2pm - Crib Service

Streaming

Thursday 24th, 11.15pm - Midnight Eucharist

Booking/Streaming : Terry Abel 0151 336 4492

Friday 25th, 8am - Holy Communion

Booking : Terry Abel 0151336 4492

Friday 25th, 10.30am - Festive Eucharist

Booking: Terry Abel 0151 336 4492

St Michael's, Little Neston

Friday 25th, 9.30am - Festive Eucharist

Booking : Carol Stott 0151 336 1312



St Thomas' Parkgate

Friday 25th, 9.30am - Festive Eucharist

Booking : Val Johnson 0151 739 1217



Parkgate & Neston United Reformed Church

Please see the church website for details.

Little Neston Methodist Church

Friday December 25th, 10.30am - Christmas Day service, led by Pastor Mark Thomas.

All are welcome on a first come first served basis. There will be a retiring collection for "Action for Children".

Neston Methodist Church

Places need to be booked at all services. Please contact: Len Sloan, Lay Pastor, on 0151 336 7501 or Anne Kitchener, Secretary, by email, to reserve places.

Please note all Friday Shoppers' Services and Sunday Services in December are also available by email or hard copy in a 'use at home' format. To receive please contact the above.

Sunday December 13th, 10.45am - Community Advent Service.

Friday December 18th, 10.30am - Christmas Friday Shoppers' Service followed by Welcome Cafe.



Friday December 25th, 10.45am - Christmas Day Service.

St Nicholas', Burton to be advised

St Winefride's Roman Catholic Church

The number of places at each mass are limited due to Covid restrictions and therefore options of how places will be allocated are currently under discussion. Services will be streamed on the Church website here.

Thursday 24th, 5pm and 8pm - Mass

Friday 25th, 9am - Dawn Mass

Friday 25th, 10.30am - Christmas Day Mass

Neston Christian Fellowship

to be advised

Willaston Methodist Church

to be advised

Willaston Christ Church

For information on attendance at church, or to join Zoom services, please use the contact form here.

Sunday 20th, 9am - Communion, Zoom at 10am ,

Sunday 20th, 7pm - Lessons and Carols Service on Zoom

Thursday 24th, 5.45pm - Uniformed groups Christingle service on Zoom

Thursday 24th, 11.30pm - First Communion of Christmas

Christmas Day, Friday 25th, 9am Communion and 10am Zoom

Sunday 27th, 10am - Zoom Service





