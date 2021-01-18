18 Jan 2021 - An Evening With Kate Elizabeth Russell

Published: 23rd December 2020 11:54

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to join them for a virtual evening with Kate Elizabeth Russell interviewed by Louise O'Neill



Her Dark Vanessa is one of the most talked about books of the year 2020.

'A package of dynamite' - Stephen King

‘Powerful, compulsive, brilliant' - Marian Keyes

‘Takes a grip on the reader and never lets go' - Hilary Mantel

Synopsis

An era-defining novel about the relationship between a fifteen-year-old girl and her teacher.

ALL HE DID WAS FALL IN LOVE WITH ME AND THE WORLD TURNED HIM INTO A MONSTER

Vanessa Wye was fifteen years old when she first had sex with her English teacher.

She is now thirty-two and in the storm of allegations against powerful men in 2017, the teacher, Jacob Strane, has just been accused of sexual abuse by another former student.

Vanessa is horrified by this news, because she is quite certain that the relationship she had with Strane wasn't abuse. It was love. She's sure of that.

Forced to rethink her past, to revisit everything that happened, Vanessa has to redefine the great love story of her life - her great sexual awakening - as rape. Now she must deal with the possibility that she might be a victim, and just one of many.

Nuanced, uncomfortable, bold and powerful, My Dark Vanessa goes straight to the heart of some of the most complex issues of our age.

Tickets £5

REGISTER HERE

The event will take place on Monday 18 January 2021 at 7.30pm. Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the event.

Linghams' Heswall shop is usually from Monday to Friday, 10am to 4.30pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm. During lockdowns, you can still shop by phone or email: call 0151 342 7290, or email books@linghams.co.uk

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290

Email: books@linghams.co.uk

