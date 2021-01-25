25 Jan 2021 - Brian Bilston - Alexa, what is there to know about love?

Published: 13th January 2021 09:22

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to join Brian Bilston, as he reads from and answers questions about his new poetry collection.

Join Twitter's own unofficial poet Laureate, Brian Bilston, as he reads from and answers questions about his new poetry collection Alexa - what is there to know about love?

'Brian Bilston is a laureate for our fractured times.' - Ian McMillan



'Someone who knows their way round both a joke and a bittersweet narrative.' - The Times

'Part John Cooper Clarke, part Frank Sidebottom . . . all brilliant.' - Esquire

'Bilston is a magician with words' - Guardian



Synopsis

Alexa, what is there to know about love? is a wonderful collection of poems about love in all its forms, covering everything from romantic love to familial love, to long-distance love, and even love on the internet.

The collection also features poems about the true passions for many booklovers, reading and literature, and the odd one about the subject causing many of us heartbreak: politics. With titles like ‘Hold My Hand While We Jump Off This Cliff' and ‘Remembrance of Things Pasta', there's something for even the most jaded romantic within these pages.

The perfect, witty gift for Valentine's and beyond.

Tickets £16 to include a copy of the book, or £5 ticket only.

REGISTER HERE

The event will take place on Monday 25 January 2021 at 7.30pm. Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the event.

Linghams' Heswall shop is open Wednesday to Friday, 10am to 3pm, during the current lockdown. You can shop by phone or email: call 0151 342 7290, or email books@linghams.co.uk

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290

Email: books@linghams.co.uk

