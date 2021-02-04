4 Feb 2021 - Mick Herron and Ann Cleeves - Slough House

Published: 23rd January 2021 16:09

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to an evening with Mick Herron and Ann Cleeves.



Linghams are thrilled Mick Herron is joining them to talk about his latest spy thriller 'Slough House' on publication day no less! Ann Cleeves will act as chief interrogator for the evening too.

Synopsis



'Kill us? They've never needed to kill us,' said Lamb. 'I mean, look at us. What would be the point?'

Slough House has been wiped from Service records, and fatal accidents keep happening. No wonder Jackson Lamb's crew are feeling paranoid. But have they actually been targeted? With a new populist movement taking a grip on London's streets, and the old order ensuring that everything's for sale to the highest bidder, the world's an uncomfortable place for those deemed surplus to requirements.

The wise move would be to find a safe place and wait for the troubles to pass ... but the slow horses aren't famed for making wise decisions.



Tickets are £5.98 - £19.99

REGISTER HERE

The event will take place on Thursday 04 February 2021 at 7.30pm. Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the event.

Linghams' Heswall shop is open Wednesday to Friday, 10am to 3pm, during the current lockdown. You can shop by phone or email: call 0151 342 7290, or email books@linghams.co.uk

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290

Email: books@linghams.co.uk

