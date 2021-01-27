11 Feb 21 - Chris Riddell - Poems to Fall in Love With

Published: 27th January 2021 16:37

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to an evening with Chris Riddell.

Linghams are thrilled Chris Riddell is joining them to talk about his latest offering 'Poems to Fall in Love With'.

In Poems to Fall in Love With, former Children's Laureate Chris Riddell has selected and illustrated his very favourite classic and modern poems about love in all its guises, from silent admiration through passion to tearful resignation. These poems speak of the universal experiences of the heart and are brought to life with Chris' exquisite, intricate artwork.

Featuring famous poems, old, new and a few surprises, classic verses sit alongside the modern to create the ultimate collection.

Chris will be talking about curating this collection and of course drawing live, if you've not had a chance to see Chris at work you're in for a real treat!

Books will be posted out after the event, postal services are stretched at the moment so it could take longer than normal.



Tickets from £5

The event will take place on Thursday 11 February 2021 at 7.30pm.

Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the event.

Linghams' Heswall shop is open Wednesday to Friday, 10am to 3pm, during the current lockdown. You can shop by phone or email: call 0151 342 7290, or email books@linghams.co.uk

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290 Email: books@linghams.co.uk

