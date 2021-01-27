04 Mar 21 - Emma Stonex - The Lamplighters

Published: 27th January 2021 17:27

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to an evening with Emma Stonex.

Linghams are thrilled Emma Stonex is joining them to talk about her latest book 'The Lamplighters', one of the most anticipated novels of 2021.

Synopsis

They say we'll never know what happened to those men. They say the sea keeps its secrets...

Cornwall, 1972. Three keepers vanish from a remote lighthouse, miles from the shore. The entrance door is locked from the inside. The clocks have stopped.

The Principal Keeper's weather log describes a mighty storm, but the skies have been clear all week. What happened to those three men, out on the tower? The heavy sea whispers their names. The tide shifts beneath the swell, drowning ghosts.

Can their secrets ever be recovered from the waves? Twenty years later, the women they left behind are still struggling to move on. Helen, Jenny and Michelle should have been united by the tragedy, but instead it drove them apart. And then a writer approaches them.

He wants to give them a chance to tell their side of the story. But only in confronting their darkest fears can the truth begin to surface.

Inspired by real events, The Lamplighters is an intoxicating and suspenseful mystery, an unforgettable story of love and grief that explores the way our fears blur the line between the real and the imagined

"A mystery, a love story and a ghost story, all at once. I didn't want it to end." - SJ Watson

Tickets from £5

The event will take place on Thursday 04 March 2021 at 7.30pm.

Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the event.

Linghams' Heswall shop is open Wednesday to Friday, 10am to 3pm, during the current lockdown. You can shop by phone or email: call 0151 342 7290, or email books@linghams.co.uk

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290 Email: books@linghams.co.uk

