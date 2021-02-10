  • Bookmark this page

17 Feb 21 - Pamela Butchart - The Broken Leg of Doom

Published: 10th February 2021 08:40

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to a morning with children's author Pamela Butchart.

Event postponed to 17 February. Join Linghams for a hilarious and highly entertaining event with bestselling children's author, Pamela Butchart as she talks about her new book 'The Broken Leg of Doom'.

Pamela Butchart

The perfect excuse to sit down and enjoy an event as a whole family! Listening to authors talk about books and writing is definitely a great way to enhance and add variety to your home-schooling.

Get into the spirit of the book and dress up as a doctor or a patient.

Every ticket includes a signed (bookplated) copy of the book, a pin badge and a bookmark.

 

Registration fee is £8

REGISTER HERE

The event will take place on Wednesday 17 February 2021 at 11:00am.
Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the event.

 Linghams' Heswall shop is open Wednesday to Friday, 10am to 3pm, during the current lockdown. You can shop by phone or email: call 0151 342 7290, or email books@linghams.co.uk

Linghams Booksellers
248 Telegraph Road
Heswall, Wirral
Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290 Email: books@linghams.co.uk

Linghams

4 Indies

