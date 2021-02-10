18 Mar 21 - Marian Keyes and Chris Brookmyre - In Conversation With Jude Rogers

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to an evening with Jude Rogers In Conversation With Marian Keyes and Chris Brookmyre.

Join Linghams as AtHomeWith4Indies presents an evening with two Sunday Times bestselling authors, Marian Keyes and Chris Brookmyre, in conversation for the first time, chaired by Jude Rogers. They will be discussing their new novels, Grown Ups and The Cut.

Grown Ups

Marian Keyes THE LATEST NO. 1 BESTSELLER FROM MARIAN KEYES, THE PERFECT ANTIDOTE TO MODERN LIFE

'Magnificently messy lives, brilliantly untangled. Funny, tender and completely absorbing!' GRAHAM NORTON

'SUCH a treat. Like reading the cleverest cream cake of words' CAITLIN MORAN

MEET JESSIE, CARA AND NELL.

Married to brothers Johnny, Ed and Liam Casey.

Three very different women tied to three very different men.

Every family occasion is a party - until the day the secrets spill out.

PLAYTIME IS OVER.

BUT WHERE ARE THE GROWN-UPS?

The Cut

Chris Brookmyre The entertaining, moving, and unpredictable new thriller from multi-award-winning bestseller Chris Brookmyre is a wholly original masterpiece and the best crime novel of 2021.

Millie Spark can kill anyone.

A special effects make-up artist, her talent is to create realistic scenes of bloody violence.

Then, one day, she wakes to find her lover dead in her bed.

Twenty-five years later, her sentence for murder served, Millicent is ready to give up on her broken life - until she meets troubled film student and reluctant petty thief Jerry.

Together, they begin to discover that all was not what it seemed on that fateful night . . . and someone doesn't want them to find out why.

‘A twisty spiralling rabbit hole of a book that draws you deeper with every chapter. Brilliantly original, compulsively readable, right to the final page' Ruth Ware

‘This is a special novel. A brilliant, original, up-to-the-minute tale with all of the dark, edgy, humorous brilliance we've come to expect from one of the finest crime fiction writers in the world. The Cut is simply superb' Abir Mukherjee

Tickets vary in price, depending if you wish to purchase either book. Grown Ups is paperback and The Cut is hardback. Postage is included in prices quoted, postage on books avaialbke to UK only.

Registration fee is £5 plus booking fee

The event will take place on Thursday 18 March 2021 at 7.30pm.

Once you've registered you will receive full details of how to participate in the event.

Linghams' Heswall shop is open Wednesday to Friday, 10am to 3pm, during the current lockdown. You can shop by phone or email: call 0151 342 7290, or email books@linghams.co.u

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290 Email: books@linghams.co.uk

